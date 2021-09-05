Jack and Gwen Barrett of Owensboro hope to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a post-pandemic return to Glacier National Park.
The couple were married Aug. 28, 1971, at Hartford Christian Church. Attendants included Karen Boling and the late Danny Carter.
The Barrett’s blessings include two children, Tracy (Scott) Ballinger of Plainfield, Indiana, and Beau (April) Barrett of Yankton, South Dakota; and five grandchildren, Hadley, Jack and Quinn of Yankton, South Dakota, and Ethan and Kate of Plainfield, Indiana.
Jack is retired from Apollo High School after 39 years.
The couple are members of Owensboro Christian.
