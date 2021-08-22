Jack and Patricia Gist
Jack and Patricia Gist of Owensboro are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a trip to the mountains.
Jack Gist and Patricia Grigsby were married Aug. 20, 1971, at Yellow Creek Baptist Church. The Rev. Jerry Oakley officiated
the ceremony.
Jack is a retired engineer/project manager from Ethos Corp., and Patricia is a retired nurse from Women’s Pavilion.
They have two children, Robyn and Lee Gist; and four grandchildren, Tyler, Jordyn, Kathryn and Robert.
