Jacob and Mary Ann Horn
Jacob and Mary Ann Horn of Owensboro celebrated their 65th anniversary.
The couple were married Dec. 11, 1955, at Grandview Methodist Church in Grandview, Indiana. The Rev. Harold W. Claycamp officiated the ceremony. Hallie Jean Ayer, sister of the bride, was matron of honor, and John L. Small, brother-in-law of the groom, was best man. Prior to marriage, the couple lived in Rockport, Indiana.
Jacob is a retired semi-truck driver, and Mary Ann is a retired teacher at Tell City High School.
The couple have two children, Kelly Morris (Dale Guffy) of Owensboro and Kevin Horn (Stephanie) of Crofton; and two grandchildren, Jacob Morris and Daniel Morris.
The couple are members of Masonville United Methodist Church.
