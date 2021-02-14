James and Joyce Crowley
James and Joyce Crowley of Owensboro will celebrate their 60th anniversary.
James “Gip” Crowley of Slaughters and Joyce Osborn of Onton were married Feb. 18, 1961, at Onton United Methodist Church. The Rev. Luther Langsdon officiated the ceremony. Attendants were Judy Oakley, sister of the bride, and Don Winstead, friend of the groom.
Joyce is retired with 27 years at Sears as a customer service representative. James is retired with 37 years at Alcoa Aluminum.
They are longtime members of Settle Memorial United Methodist Church.
The couple have two children, April (Phil) Dever of Blytheville, Arkansas, and Janie (Jimmy) Rhoades of Owensboro; five grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Gip served in the 101st Airborne Division in Fort Campbell and is a member of the Corvette Lovers Club and Sunset Cruisers. They enjoy traveling to antique and craft shows to sell handmade crafts from their business Little Red Hen. But most of all, they love spending time with their family!
The couple will have a celebration with their family at a later date.
