James and Patricia Johnston
James and Patricia Johnston planned to celebrate their 60th anniversary.
The couple were married Aug. 4, 1961.
They were like two sparrows in a hurricane trying to find their way.
James retired from Owensboro Grain, and Patricia worked as a homemaker.
The couple have two children, Thomas (Darlene) Johnston and Virginia Johnston.
Patricia passed away July 23, 2021.
