Jerry and Bernadette Roby
Jerry and Bernadette Roby of Whitesville are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary.
Jerry W. Roby and Bernadette (Gabby) Abel were married Aug. 21, 1981, at St. Mary of the Woods. The late Father Phil Riney officiated the ceremony.
The couple met in the summer of 1980 while they both worked at National-Southwire Aluminum.
They have six children, Heather (Scott) Howell of Livermore, Greg (Angie) Roby of Bonaire, Georgia, Pepper (Scott) Thiels of Pineville, Louisiana, Matt (Rebecca) Roby of Whitesville, Olivia (Ryan) Payne of Whitesville, and Helen (Bubba) Boarman of Whitesville; and 11 grandchildren.
The couple are members of St. Mary of the Woods.
