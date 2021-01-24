Jerry and Peggy McGhee Jan 24, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jerry and Peggy McGheeJerry and Peggy McGhee of Central City celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary at home with family. The couple were married Jan. 22, 1971 at Cherry Hill. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. 34° Mostly Cloudy Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Latest News Attached to Ag: Tapp embracing role as new FFA teacher at Owensboro Catholic High School Bankruptcies: Jan. 24, 2021 Planning for the future Ag Expo going virtual Homebuilders saw a strong year BUILDING PERMITS jan. 24 BUSINESS LICENSES Program for new and beginning beekeepers Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles Lolley resigns from public boards after Facebook post Kentucky county GOP chapter censures McConnell after Trump remarks Law enforcement announces seizure of more than 150 pounds of meth in drug investigation Grown to Love: Retired Hancock County farmer dedicates more than 200 acres to wildflowers M-I police reports for Jan.19, 2021 Greenville, Powderly preparing for alcohol sales Images Videos CommentedLolley resigns from public boards after Facebook post (3) Owensboro minster who attended Washington rallies says he has received death threats (2) Guthrie issues statement on Electoral College vote count (2) Election claims should be investigated (1) COVID-19 was 2020's top local story (1) McLean residents dedicated to county Wreaths Across America (1) Majority want lawmakers to expand broadband access (1) McConnell proved himself to be a statesman (1) People: Dec. 26, 2020 (1) Nearly 50% of OH employees have received COVID-19 vaccine (1) Cars 2000 Ford E250 Full-size extended raised roof van. Wheelchair lift $1,750 Mileage: 250,000 Updated 4 hrs ago AUTO MOVER SPECIAL! $24.95 Updated 4 hrs ago '07 White Chevy Silverado, Dark Grey Interior with towing package. $19,000 Mileage: 115,000 Updated 4 hrs ago Stocks Market Data by TradingView Homes Ohio Co. - Fordsville Area. 1019 Friendship Rd. Lg. house $135,000 Updated 4 hrs ago Lincolnshire/Lincolnshire North Apartments Accepting applications for 1, 2, & Updated 4 hrs ago South - 1 bdrm., Wesleyan Park Area. $425 mo., gas $425 Updated 4 hrs ago
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.