Jim and Joyce Riney
Jim and Joyce Riney of Owensboro celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with an intimate dinner of family and friends at the Miller House.
James Robert Riney and Joyce Ann Miller were married July 9, 1971, at St. Stephen Cathedral. The Rev. Joseph Rhodes officiated the ceremony. Attendants were Jimmy Demarest and Lois Huff Miller.
Jim is retiring as a professional engineer and surveyor for HRG, PLLC Surveying and Engineering, and Joyce is a retired teacher from Daviess County Public Schools.
They are members of Precious Blood Catholic Church.
The couple have three children, Sara of Atlanta, Georgia; Ty of Bowling Green; and Erin of Chapel Hill, North Carolina; five grandchildren; and one great-grandson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.