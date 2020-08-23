Ken and Gale McClure celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this summer. They were married July 7, 1970, at Greenbrier Baptist Church by the Rev. Harold Nall. Ann Richardson, the bride’s sister, and the late Donald Priar were their attendants.
Ken was stationed at Fort Carson in Colorado Springs, Colorado, when they married. Upon marrying, they made their home in Colorado Springs until Ken was transferred to Mannheim, Germany, where they lived until he left the military in 1972.
Ken is retired from BellSouth, where he worked as a lineman for 35 years. Gale is a retired educator with Owensboro Public Schools, where she served in multiple roles for 21 years.
They have three children, Chris (Talia) of Owensboro, Kelly (Forrest) of Seattle and Tyler of Philpot. They have two grandchildren, Gage and Mallory McClure of Owensboro.
Ken and Gale had planned to celebrate with family and friends this summer but due to the pandemic, that was not possible. There are tentative plans for a family vacation in October.
