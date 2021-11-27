Link and Marsha Bell
Link and Marsha Bell of Owensboro are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a trip planned at a later date.
Robert Link Bell and Marsha Barr Bell were married Nov. 27, 1971, at Immaculate Church. Father Leo Dienes officiated the ceremony. Attendants were Danny Horton and Ann Hufnagel Payne.
They are members of Immaculate Church.
The couple have three children, Chris (Summer) Bell of Owensboro, Scott (Emarie) Bell of New York and Whitney (John) Foreman of Owensboro; and nine grandchildren, Caitlyn, Cameron, Rayleigh, Hank, Birdie and Archie Bell and Emily, Macy and Anna Lee Foreman.
