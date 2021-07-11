Matt and Nicole Gray Jul 11, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Matt and Nicole GrayMatt and Nicole Gray of Owensboro are celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary. The couple were married July 13, 1996, at Sts. Joseph and Paul Catholic Church. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. 70° Thunderstorm Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Latest News Fresh Cuts: Utica woman finding success with flower farm Headquarters Barber Shop grew during pandemic Real Estate Transfers: July 11, 2021 BUILDING PERMITS Marriage Licenses: July 11, 2021 Divorces: July 11, 2021 2021 seeing more dicamba herbicide injury Economy heating up faster than expected Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles Hemp businesses plan to ‘fight back’ against police raids Group forms to combat proposed 'outer loop' Community Dental Clinic loses dentist Leitchfield proposes 'baby box' at LPD M-I police reports for Monday, July 5, 2021 Big Rivers to start construction this fall M-I Police Reports for July 8, 2021 M-I police reports for Tuesday, July 6, 2021 Images Videos CommentedGroup forms to combat proposed 'outer loop' (2) Far left agenda will not prevail (1) Judge grants restraining order preventing movement of Confederate monument (1) Century Christian Church closes (1) A tribute to the last of the Southern belles (1) Officer who resigned after OPD investigation hired as sheriff's deputy (1) 'Deep Roots' -- local organizations strive to bring the community together (1) Cars 2011 Cadillac CTS Coupe, 79k miles, asking $17,000. Nice ride! $17,000 Mileage: 79,000 Updated 5 hrs ago Stocks Market Data by TradingView Homes Quail Ridge Ct. Condo Secure. 2 bdrm. + appliance. $1050/mo. $1,050 Updated 5 hrs ago
