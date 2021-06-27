Mike and Debbie Roberts
Mike and Debbie Roberts celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a party at the Windridge Country Club, where they were joined by 100 or so family and friends.
The couple were married June 26, 1971, at St. Pius X Catholic Church with family and friends in attendance. The couple then honeymooned in Galveston, Texas.
They have three children, Jeff, Jason and Cassandra, and three grandchildren, Romello, Jada and Cody.
Mike and Debbie have lived in the Owensboro area since 2016 when they both retired from their jobs in Texas.
