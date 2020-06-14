Mike Burden and Wendy Clark-Burden are celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary.
They were married on June 17, 1995, in Owensboro.
Mike and Wendy are celebrating with a trip in July to a cabin in the mountains of Gatlinburg, Tennessee, with their two sons, Zach Burden and Eric Clark and his wife, Shauna Clark, and grandchildren Denver Logan Clark and Harper Kate Clark.
