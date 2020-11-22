Paul and Judy Brown
Paul and Judy Brown of Owensboro celebrated their 50th anniversary. They celebrated with a family trip to the Smokey Mountains in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, in October.
Paul Brown and Judy Payne were married Nov. 20, 1970, at St. Stephen’s Cathedral. Father Robert Willett officiated the ceremony. Maid of honor was Linda Payne (Bailey), the sister of the bride. Best man was Wayne Brown, brother of the groom.
Judy retired from a daycare business, and Paul retired from General Electric.
The couple are members of St. Pius Tenth Catholic Church.
They have two daughters, Kimberly Hays of Owensboro and Andrea Johnson of Temple Texas, three grandchildren; one step-grandchild; and one step-great-grandchild.
