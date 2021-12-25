Peggi and Steve Clark
Peggi and Steve Clark of Owensboro will celebrate their 50th anniversary with a riverboat cruise on the Danube River on July 2022.
Peggi Hayden of Calhoun and Steve Clark of Owensboro were married Dec. 26, 1971, at Calhoun Baptist Church. The Rev. Harold Skaggs officiated. Maid of honor was Donella Carroll. Best man was Jim Ashby.
Peggi is a retired radiological technologist, and Steve retired as president of Clark Restaurant Services Inc.
The couple have two children, Casey (Kristie) Clark and Eric (Maria) Clark, both of Owensboro; and four grandchildren, Camden, Katye, Tahlia, and Olivia.
They are members of First Baptist Church.
Their first meeting occurred when Steve went to the hospital because of a hand injury. Peggi was a student tech and X-rayed his hand. He asked her out on the spot and she said, “No.” Two weeks later they met again by chance and she said, “Yes.”
