Richard and Mary Coy
Richard and Mary (O’Neill) Coy of Owensboro will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with an intimate lunch with family and friends.
Richard A. Coy and Mary R. O’Neill were married Aug. 16, 1961, at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Rome, Ky.
Richard is retired from the U.S. Navy and Alcoa, and Mary is retired.
The couple are members of St. Pius Catholic Church.
They have two children, Liz Adkins of Owensboro and Pam Holcomb of Louisville; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
