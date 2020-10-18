Robert and Jane Ayer Cravens
Robert and Jane Ayer Cravens of Owensboro celebrated their 65th anniversary. The couple were married Oct. 12, 1955, in Shawneetown, Illinois.
Jane is a retired crossing guard of 20 years for the City of Owensboro. Robert is a retired police officer of 26 years for the Owensboro Police Department.
The couple have five children, Joni, Rob, Judy, Terry and Kenny; 10 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
The couple are members of Third Baptist Church of Owensboro.
