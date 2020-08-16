Robert and Joyce Brown
Robert C. Brown Jr. and Joyce Hunt Brown celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on Aug. 13, 2020.
They were married in Springfield, Tennessee, by the Rev. J. Howard Young.
Bob and Joyce have four daughters who have richly blessed them with their own families. When the crew is all together, there are 31. We are all so thankful and proud of Nana and Papa’s love for one another.
