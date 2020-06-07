Roger and Dottie (Dunn) Kirk are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.
They were married June 6, 1970, at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Reed, Kentucky.
Roger is retired from Century Aluminum after 40 years, while Dottie is retired from Office Equipment Co.
They have two children, Robin McKenney of Owensboro and Brian Kirk (Kristi) of Palmer, Alaska; four grandchildren, Emma Kirk, Joey Kirk, Jade McKenney and Krystlyn Fowler; and one great-grandchild, Atreyu Shea.
Principle attendants at the wedding were Rita Haire, sister of the bride, and Wilson Howard, a friend of the groom. The Rev. Lucian Hayden performed the ceremony.
Roger and Dottie are members of St. Pius X Catholic Church.
A celebration is planned for a later date when their children can be with them.
