Roger and Karen Sharp
Roger and Karen Sharp of Whitesville are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with family.
The couple were married July 3, 1971, in Utica. The Rev. Wallace Capps officiated the ceremony. Attendants were Jimmy and Beverly Sharp.
Roger is a retired steel worker, and Karen is a retired registered nurse.
They are members of Bells Run Baptist Church.
The couple have three children, Lori (Josh) Donahoo, Angel (Jody) Howard and Roger (Angie) Sharp II; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
