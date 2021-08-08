Rose and John Meister
Rose and John Meister of Owensboro celebrated their 50th anniversary with a family gathering.
Rose Craycroft of Flaherty and John Meister of Greenville were married Aug. 7, 1971, at St. Martin of Tours in Flaherty. Father Robert Clancy and Father Robert Mills, uncle of the bride, officiated the ceremony. Attendants were Ann Lambert, Judy Hamilton, Gayle Ballard, Fred Meister, Jerry Craycroft, Frank Ballard, Chris Meister and Philip Meister.
Rose is a teacher of 50 years at Owensboro Public Schools, and John is retired as president Junior Achievement of Owensboro Inc.
The couple are members of Blessed Mother Catholic Church.
The couple have three children, Eric (Caroline) Meister of Liberty Township, Ohio, Katie (Brian) Vicars of Indianapolis and David (Ashley) Meister of Brentwood, Tennessee; and six grandchildren, Anna, Andrew and Stephen Meister, Owen Vicars and Charlie and Matthew Meister.
