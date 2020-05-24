Sim and Sally Davenport
Sim and Sally Davenport of Owensboro are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.
They were married
on May 23, 1970, at 11:30 a.m. at St. Phillip Neri Catholic Church in Kinder, Louisiana.
They have four children: Mary Margaret Cheatham, Elizabeth Ann Conway (Jack), Alice Jane Baron (Steve) and Anna Louise Davenport. They also have nine grandchildren.
