Starling and Shirley Lambert of Owensboro celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.
Starling Jones Lambert and Shirley Jean Renfrow were married May 14, 1971, at Third Baptist Church. The Rev. J.V. Case officiated. Maid of honor was Miss Sara Beth Brown and best man was Marc Stuart Lambert.
Starling works at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, and Shirley works in childcare.
The couple are members of Walnut Memorial Baptist Church.
They have three children, Christine (Chris) Fears, Nick Lambert and Jennifer Lambert, all of Owensboro; five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
They will hold a celebration from 1 to 4 p.m, Sunday, May 23, in the Fellowship Hall at Walnut Memorial Baptist Church, 519 West Byers Ave., Owensboro, KY 42303. All are welcome to attend.
