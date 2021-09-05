Stephen and Kay Mills
Stephen and Kay Mills of Owensboro are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary at their home with their children and grandchildren.
The couple were married Sept. 4, 1971.
Stephen retired from Toyota, and Kay retired as a homemaker and seamstress.
They have three children, Stephanie Mills of Louisville, Katrina (Blake) Davis of Calhoun and Samantha (Brandon) Aull of Island; and five grandchildren.
The couple are members of Blessed Mother Catholic Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.