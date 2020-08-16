Terry and Doris Sapp
Terry and Doris Sapp are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.
They were married Aug. 15, 1970, at Seven Hills Baptist Church in Owensboro.
Terry and Doris have two children, Ronnie (Laurie) Sapp and Bradley (Chrissy) Sapp of Owensboro; and three grandchildren, Byran Sapp, Hayden Sapp and Caleigh Ann Sapp of Owensboro.
The wedding ceremony was performed by the Rev. T.A. Prickett.
Doris is a homemaker, while Terry is retired from OMU.
They attend Sugar Grove Baptist Church and still reside in Owensboro. Terry and Doris will celebrate with a family-only gathering, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
