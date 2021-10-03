Thomas and Janie Blair
Thomas and Janie Blair of Owensboro are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with family.
They were married Sept. 10, 1971, at St. Williams Catholic Church in Knottsville by the Rev. Lucian Hayden. Attendants were Lawerence (Butch) Smithhart of Henderson and Trudy (Bickett) Morris of Falls of Rough.
Thomas retired from Southwire Rod and Cable as a maintanance technician, and Janie retired from Mizkan in processing.
They are members of St. Pius Tenth Catholic Church.
Thomas and Janie’s greatest blessing (a gift from God) are their four sons, Colby A. (Heather) Blair of Lexington, Andrew T. (Tracy) Blair, Derek E. (Rachel) Blair and Timothy A. (Cessilee) Blair, all of Owensboro; 13 grandchildren, Cadyn, Elijah, Breanah, Natalie, Abby, Emma Gail, Kaylee, Hunter, Sadie Jane, John Thomas, Cooper Anthony, Annie Francis and Cecilia Dawn; and one great-grandchild, Bradley.
