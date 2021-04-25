Tommy and Lois Tapp
Tommy and Lois Tapp of Owensboro celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary.
Thomas R. Tapp and Lois Ann Renfro were married April 22, 1963, in Shawneetown, Illinois. The Rev. John Hunt officiated the ceremony. Attendants were Floyd and Elaine Tapp, Tommy’s brother and sister-in-law.
Tommy and Lois work at Tapp Motors Inc.
The couple have two children, Thomas R. Tapp II of Owensboro and Timothy Wayne Tapp of Owensboro; four grandchildren, Taylor Preda, Sydney Girten, Torrey Cooper and Brandon Tapp, all of Owensboro; and nine great-grandchildren, Ellie, Owen and Liam Girten, Asher Winters, Aurora and Abriel Cooper, Nadia and Vera Preda and Kieran Tapp.
On April 22, 1963, when we got the preacher off of his tractor to marry us in Shawneetown, Illinois, who would believe 58 years later that we would still be celebrating this anniversary?
