Wayne and Brenda Miller
Wayne and Brenda Miller, of Philpot, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, Sept. 26, with a vacation to the Colorado Rockies earlier this month since their Canadian anniversary cruise was postponed.
Wayne Miller and Brenda Katherine Fatony were married in 1970 at First Baptist Church in Brenda’s hometown of Coeburn, Virginia.
Brenda is a retired elementary music teacher, and Wayne is a retired Department of the Interior auditor.
The couple have two sons, Daniel of Webster, Texas, and Alan of Denton, Texas.
Wayne and Brenda met while attending Western Kentucky University and are 15-year members of Walnut Memorial Baptist Church.
