The following Owensboro-area bankruptcies were filed in federal court from Mar. 21 through Mar. 27. Chapter 7: Court-appointed trustee sells assets, and the debtor is discharged of debts. Chapter 11: A company is protected from creditors while it restructures its business. Chapter 13: Debtor arranges to repay debt.
Chapter 7
• Kristopher Kevin Bailey and Angel Larrie Bailey, 105 City Lane, Sacramento
• Charlotte Suzanne Holmes, 166 Layafette Drive, Owensboro
• Orville T. Jackson and Teresa L. Jackson, 2105 Hathaway St., Owensboro
• Joseph R. Crisp, 4030 Hawthorne Drive, Owensboro
Chapter 13
• Regina Charlene Curry, 2526 Cravens Ave., Owensboro
• Brandon A. McCoun, 204 Hawkins St., Powderly
• Melissa L. Cravens, 210 Nancy Ave., Lewisport
• Cassandra Jewell Berry, 2649 East Victory Court, Owensboro
• William Jacob Culbertson, 2288 Taffy Road, Hartford
• William S. Cline and Kristie J. Cline, 2924 Chyenne Drive, Owensboro
