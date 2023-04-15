The following Owensboro-area bankruptcies were filed in federal court from April 4 through April 10. Chapter 7: Court-appointed trustee sells assets, and the debtor is discharged of debts. Chapter 11: A company is protected from creditors while it restructures its business. Chapter 13: Debtor arranges to repay debt.
Chapter 7
• Alyssa N. Waugh, 201 Heartwood Court, Apt. 11, Owensboro
• Tiffany Nicole Young, 1601 East 21st St., Owensboro
• Jacob David Floyd and Samantha Jean Floyd, 160 East 7th St., Calhoun
• Charles Edward Tucker and Sharon Jessadean Tucker, 313 Byron Court, Owensboro
• Jack Lee Lacy, 4635 Marlboro Drive, Apt. 14, Owensboro
Chapter 13
• Kevin James Cole and Deanna L. Cole, 192 Matthews St., Fordsville
• Keith Cross and Cheryl Kay Cross, 3829 Raintree Drive, Owensboro
