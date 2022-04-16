The following Owensboro-area bankruptcies were filed in federal court from March 24 through April 11. Chapter 7: Court-appointed trustee sells assets, and the debtor is discharged of debts. Chapter 11: A company is protected from creditors while it restructures its business. Chapter 13: Debtor arranges to repay debt.
Chapter 7
• Mark A. Hatfield, 669 Ridgewood St., Owensboro, and Stacy R. Hatfield, 712 Idaho Lane, Owensboro
• Jennifer Elise Moseley, 260 Lakewood Dr., Owensboro
• Patricia R. Cole, 2409 Friendship Dr., Owensboro
• Reginald F. Shelton and Joyce Ann Shelton, 1200 East Byers Ave., Owensboro
• Chester Ward Jr., 821 Glenn Ct., Owensboro
• Amanda D. Sapp, 430 Country Lane Dr., Greenville
• Jesse E. Wood, 100 E. Mangrum Ct., Bremen
• Cynthia A. Hanley, 515 Hocker St., Owensboro
• Rebecca L. Cox, 1001 E. 21st St., Owensboro
• Brian A. Murphy, 2305 Ben Ali Ct., Owensboro
• Richard Neil Luttrell, 2300 Carter Rd., Owensboro
• Rebekah Marie Garrett-Wooldridge and Charles Clifford Wooldridge, 2213 Carpenter Dr., Owensboro
• Michael Caine Montgomery, 11302 St. Rt. 181 N., Bremen
Chapter 13
• Barbara Jean Smith, 5645 Wayne Bridge Rd., Owensboro
• Kendra Delaine Emmick, 2545 Iroquois Dr., Owensboro
• Jeremy Wayne Jordan, 6917 Leslie Ln., Owensboro
• Candria Sussanne Schultz and Larry Wayne Schultz Sr., 370 Outer York St., Greenville
• Steven Jacob Phelps, 437 College St., Greenville
• Brian Timothy Greenwalt, 32 Happy Lane, Greenville
• Aarron L. Eaves, 706 Western St., Central City
• Johnnie A. Hardin II, 10363 Hwy. 54, Owensboro
• Nickie L. King, 5210 Hwy. 56, Owensboro
• Brian Christopher Wilgus and Stephani Renae Wilgus, 513 St. Rt. 1163, Greenville
• Norben L. Leisure Jr., 1258 J.T. King Rd., Hartford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.