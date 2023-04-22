The following Owensboro-area bankruptcies were filed in federal court from April 11 through April 17. Chapter 7: Court-appointed trustee sells assets, and the debtor is discharged of debts. Chapter 11: A company is protected from creditors while it restructures its business. Chapter 13: Debtor arranges to repay debt.
Chapter 7
• Charles Jason Pentecost, 103 Wickliffe St., Greenville
• Devin Paul Kocsis Newbolds, 305 Dupont St., Apt. #8, Central City
• Shannon L. Lewis, 3914 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro
• Beverly Ann Ashby, 85 Keystone Drive, Beaver Dam
• Delmon A. Jones and Tanecia L. Jones, 4147 Fogle Drive, Apt. B, Owensboro
• Marshall D. Coleman, 3888 Springtree Drive, Owensboro
• Sarah E. Polivick, 742 Devonshire Drive, Owensboro
Chapter 13
• Robert Dean Coleman and Bobbi Jo Coleman, 11068 Kentucky 1414, Whitesville
• David Bradley Light and Michelle Lee Light, 4095 State Route 890, Greenville
• Frederick Hinojos Mata and Deborah Brookins Mata, 5205 State Route 2270 West, Greenville
• Jared M. Osborne and Bethany N. Osborne, 935 Deerhaven Drive, Owensboro
• Summer D. Wedding, 1914 Cecelia Court, Owensboro
• Robert Dale Rolley, 6238 State Route 853, Greenville
