The following Owensboro-area bankruptcies were filed in federal court from April 12 through April 18. Chapter 7: Court-appointed trustee sells assets, and the debtor is discharged of debts. Chapter 11: A company is protected from creditors while it restructures its business. Chapter 13: Debtor arranges to repay debt.
Chapter 7
• Jessica Leigh Durbin, 2523 Lawrin Ct., Owensboro
• Joy Renee West-Damin, 404 W. 8th St., Owensboro
• Jimmy J. Brooks Jr., 733 Crittenden St., Owensboro
• Sara B. Holland, 2442 Spencer Dr., Owensboro
• Patricia C. Bell, 3158 Hwy. 140 E., Utica
• Donna Marie Dennison, Madisonville
Chapter 13
• Amber D. Shebester, 1715 Prince Ave., Owensboro
• Eddie G. Sanders, Jr., 6205 Brookstone Pl., Utica
• Steven W. Williams and Tonya N. Williams, 6829 Creekview Ct. E., Utica
• Jeffrey L. Ebelhar, 909 Marianna Dr., Owensboro
• Amber M. Perez Marroquin, 1809 Carter Rd., Owensboro
• Joshua Allen Pickney and Amanda Whitley Pickney, 3918 Carpenter Dr., Owensboro
