The following Owensboro-area bankruptcies were filed in federal court from April 18 through April 24. Chapter 7: Court-appointed trustee sells assets, and the debtor is discharged of debts. Chapter 11: A company is protected from creditors while it restructures its business. Chapter 13: Debtor arranges to repay debt.
Chapter 7
• Stephen M. Autry, 3522 Imperial Place, Owensboro
• Jonathan A. Fulkerson, 3217 Allen St., Owensboro
• Madison Nicole Chapman, 3440 New Hartford Road, Apt. 12, Owensboro
• Ashley M. Knott, 1118 Avondale Road, Owensboro
• Thomas Willard Willis, 3552 Roundtable Loop, Owensboro
• Madilynn Ashby, 407 Barnes St., Hartford
• Sheila M. Basham, 2226 Fairview Drive, Owensboro
Chapter 13
• Cynthia Ann Sydenstricker, 2216 Biscayne Drive, Owensboro
• Christopher Bradley Lawson, 505 West 12th St., Owensboro
• Wesley E. Jones, 3024 East Yellowstone Drive, Owensboro
• William Howard Hinton, II, 3413 Wandering Lane, Owensboro
• Deidra Nicole Settle, 7167 Kentucky 762, Philpot
