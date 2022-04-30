The following Owensboro-area bankruptcies were filed in federal court from April 19 through April 25. Chapter 7: Court-appointed trustee sells assets, and the debtor is discharged of debts. Chapter 11: A company is protected from creditors while it restructures its business. Chapter 13: Debtor arranges to repay debt.
Chapter 7
Stephanie Janette Howard, 3750 Ralph Ave., Owensboro
Jamie Lynn Cassidy, 1101 Burlew Blvd., Owensboro
Christopher Michael Glenn and Shannon Renae Glenn, 2619 Donerail Drive, Owensboro
Jennifer Deann Rhoades, 3142 U.S. Hwy. 62 W., Greenville
Tonya S. Rone, 7927 St. Route 69 S., Centertown
Chapter 13
Andrea Sue Gaw, 6580 Harmony Drive, Utica
Roger R. Manaois, 340 Thomas St., Hartford
