The following Owensboro-area bankruptcies were filed in federal court from Mar. 28 through Apr. 3. Chapter 7: Court-appointed trustee sells assets, and the debtor is discharged of debts. Chapter 11: A company is protected from creditors while it restructures its business. Chapter 13: Debtor arranges to repay debt.
Chapter 7
• Christopher Allen McCarthy, III, 3757 Legacy Run, Owensboro
• Valerie L. Morris and Stephen W. Morris, 516 Ewing Court, Owensboro
• Anthony R. Simmons, 1621 West 3rd St., Owensboro
• Todd A. Howard and Jennifer L. Howard, 716 Dornell St., Owensboro
Chapter 13
• Richard Wayne Allen, 3069 US 231 South, Beaver Dam
• Jarrod M. Smith and Lynsie N. Smith, 5345 State Route 69 North, Hartford
• Jennifer Leigh Goetz, 2948 Legion Park Drive, Owensboro
• Mickel Owen Leathem, 3430 New Hartford Road, Apt. 7, Owensboro
• Shelly L. Hawkins, 2534 Southtown Blvd., Owensboro
