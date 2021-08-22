The following Owensboro-area bankruptcies were filed in federal court from Aug. 10 to Aug. 16. Chapter 7: Court-appointed trustee sells assets, and the debtor is discharged of debts. Chapter 11: A company is protected from creditors while it restructures its business. Chapter 13: Debtor arranges to repay debt.

Chapter 7

Donna Lee Cain, 1201 Carter Road #A, Owensboro

Warren Blair Brooks, 5278 Jones Road, Owensboro

Tammy Lynne Hatfield and Michael Leamon Hatfield, Hartford

Sarah M. Robinson, 2918 Allen St., Owensboro

Chapter 13

Dawn Marie Hegna, 6939 Kris Ave., Owensboro

Shawn Michael Cody Smith and Michelle Lynn Glover, Greenville

Jonathan Smith Taylor, Beaver Dam

