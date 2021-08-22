The following Owensboro-area bankruptcies were filed in federal court from Aug. 10 to Aug. 16. Chapter 7: Court-appointed trustee sells assets, and the debtor is discharged of debts. Chapter 11: A company is protected from creditors while it restructures its business. Chapter 13: Debtor arranges to repay debt.
Chapter 7
Donna Lee Cain, 1201 Carter Road #A, Owensboro
Warren Blair Brooks, 5278 Jones Road, Owensboro
Tammy Lynne Hatfield and Michael Leamon Hatfield, Hartford
Sarah M. Robinson, 2918 Allen St., Owensboro
Chapter 13
Dawn Marie Hegna, 6939 Kris Ave., Owensboro
Shawn Michael Cody Smith and Michelle Lynn Glover, Greenville
Jonathan Smith Taylor, Beaver Dam
