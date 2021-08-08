The following Owensboro-area bankruptcies were filed in federal court from July 27 to Aug. 2. Chapter 7: Court-appointed trustee sells assets, and the debtor is discharged of debts. Chapter 11: A company is protected from creditors while it restructures its business. Chapter 13: Debtor arranges to repay debt.
Chapter 7
James Ray Coin, Island
Alberta Jones Garrett, Drakesboro
Christopher Blane McCoy and Shanna Kathryn McCoy, 4902 Graham Lane, Owensboro
Ryan Michael Stallings, 4605 Marlboro Drive #5, Owensboro
Lewis Jason Wilkey, 526 Bolivar St., Owensboro
Chapter 13
Debra A. Anderson, Rumsey
Jason Alex Blevins and Elizabeth Marica Blevins, 5439 Balmoral Court, Owensboro
Amanda Louise Poole, 3883 Benttree Drive Apt. 1, Owensboro
