The following Owensboro-area bankruptcies were filed in federal court from Aug. 8-21:
Chapter 7: Court-appointed trustee sells assets, and the debtor is discharged of debts.
Chapter 11: A company is protected from creditors while it restructures its business.
Chapter 13: Debtor arranges to repay debt.
Chapter 7
• Patricia K. Allen, 411 West Parrish Ave., Owensboro
• Leslie K. Russell, 10931 Highway 1389, Lewisport
• John A. Schartung, III and Sondra Lynn Schartung, 2213 Landing Meadows, Owensboro
• Lexus Tana Aldrich, 3470 Legacy Run Apt. B, Owensboro
• Patti Jo Husk, 7270 Highway 762, Philpot
• Judith Lynn Snyder, 155 Hartford Road, Hawesville
• Thomas Anthony Rose and Misty Marie Rose, 107 Glen Hills Place, Central City
• Eric B. Alderson, 6067 Little Tar Springs Road, Hawesville
• Benjamin Stanley and Amber Tamara Stanley, 109 Eli Lane, Graham
Chapter 13
• Tina Marie Goodman and Thomas Wayne Goodman, 8050 Short Station Road, Philpot
• Constance F. Noe, 1310 Meadowlane Drive, Lewisport, and Richard Leon Noe, II, 700 East Riverside Drive, Evansville, Indiana
• Jay S. Evans and LaTasia B. Evans, 3872 Raintree Drive, Owensboro
• Cynthia Ann Craddock and Kenneth Wayne Craddock, 2117 Berkshire Drive, Owensboro
• Joshua Allen Brust and Shelley Marie Brust, 1928 East Second St., Owensboro
• Junie M. Stewart and Glendon J. Stewart, 532 Parker Ave., Hartford
• Glen Edward Dunn, 90 Woodrow Lane, Sacramento
• Leslie Renee Bailey, 909 Piedmont Drive, Owensboro
• Helen Denise Wright, 2420 Daviess St., Owensboro
• James R. Phelps, 539 South Main St., Hartford
• Victoria C. Hess, 3721 Arlington Drive, Owensboro
• Jacob T. Dant and Jessica L. Dant, 4799 Windstone Drive, Owensboro
