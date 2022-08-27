The following Owensboro-area bankruptcies were filed in federal court from August 16 through August 22. Chapter 7: Court-appointed trustee sells assets, and the debtor is discharged of debts. Chapter 11: A company is protected from creditors while it restructures its business. Chapter 13: Debtor arranges to repay debt.
Chapter 7
• Ronald W. and Connie Ann McGarrh, 4072 Reliant Circle, Owensboro
• Benjamin Harrison and Tiffany Robin Burden, 65 Keystone Drive, Beaver Dam
• Kayla M. Lee, 147 Stinson Loop, Hartford
Chapter 13
• Stephen Gregg Harvey, 1734 Mallard Place, Owensboro
• Jerry Dewayne Barrentine, Jr. and Tara Lynn Barrentine, 9911 Oak St., Whitesville
• Kendra Meshay Wells, 3954 Hawesville Road, Reynolds Station
• Bernard Michael Aldrich, Jr. and Chantay Lynn Aldrich, 11826 Highway 1389, Lewisport
