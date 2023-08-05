The following Owensboro-area bankruptcies were filed in federal court from July 18-24.
Chapter 7: Court-appointed trustee sells assets, and the debtor is discharged of debts.
Chapter 11: A company is protected from creditors while it restructures its business.
Chapter 13: Debtor arranges to repay debt.
Chapter 7
• Jeremy D. Bradley, 5479 Red Mile Loop, Owensboro
• Lori Ann Boone, 2699 Landing Terrace, Owensboro
• Patricia A. Stewart, 112 Meeks Lane, Graham
• Jarrett M. Dant, 1003 East 20th St., Owensboro
• Allison Paige Dunlap, 103 Cherrywood Drive, Central City
Chapter 13
• Rebecca Ann Baker, 191 Lee Drive, Beaver Dam
• Haley R. Durham, 214 Burge Lane, Beaver Dam
• Samantha Jo Sutherlin, 1823 West Third St., Owensboro
• Richard Thomas Stanley, 1620 Fogle Road, Owensboro
