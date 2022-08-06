The following Owensboro-area bankruptcies were filed in federal court from July 26 through August 1. Chapter 7: Court-appointed trustee sells assets, and the debtor is discharged of debts. Chapter 11: A company is protected from creditors while it restructures its business. Chapter 13: Debtor arranges to repay debt.
Chapter 7
• Jeffrey B. Mattson, 403 East 20th St., Owensboro
• Amy Lee Hayes, 2884 Salem Road, Olaton
Chapter 13
• John Robert Hardesty and Lorrie Alice Hardesty, 1340 Crescent Haul Road, Bremen
