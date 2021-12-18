The following Owensboro-area bankruptcies were filed in federal court from Dec. 7 to Dec. 14. Chapter 7: Court-appointed trustee sells assets, and the debtor is discharged of debts. Chapter 11: A company is protected from creditors while it restructures its business. Chapter 13: Debtor arranges to repay debt.
Chapter 7
Jeremy Clouse, Calhoun
Chapter 13
Hillary Ann Crick, Central City
John Michael Roark, 429 Allen St. Apt. 3, Owensboro
Bradley Ignatius Hinton Sr. and Donna Gayle Hinton, 1601 E. 17th St., Owensboro
April M. Tundag, 740 Sargent Drive, Owensboro
