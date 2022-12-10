The following Owensboro-area bankruptcies were filed in federal court from Nov. 29 through Dec. 5. Chapter 7: Court-appointed trustee sells assets, and the debtor is discharged of debts. Chapter 11: A company is protected from creditors while it restructures its business. Chapter 13: Debtor arranges to repay debt.
Chapter 7
• Terry Ann Boyer, 9085 US Highway 62 East, Horse Branch
• William R. Shelby, 2216 Dickey Drive, Owensboro
• Brandon Dale Stacy, 7189 Joseph Court, Owensboro
• Jeffrey L. Baughn and Jacqueline S. Baughn, P.O. Box 392, Livermore
• Joseph Michael Vender, 146 Walnut St., Centertown
• Amber D. Brown, 3537 Merle Travis Highway, Beechmont
Chapter 13
• Barbara Jean Boyd, 1706 McConnell Ave., Owensboro
• Susan Jean DeWald, 2620 Greenbriar Road, Utica
• Tracy Stephen Biggers, 1000 Pennbrooke Ave., Apt. 16, Owensboro
• George S. Bellmar Sr. and Betty J. Bellmar, 734 East 5th St., Owensboro
