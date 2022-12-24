The following Owensboro-area bankruptcies were filed in federal court from Dec. 13 through Dec. 19. Chapter 7: Court-appointed trustee sells assets, and the debtor is discharged of debts. Chapter 11: A company is protected from creditors while it restructures its business. Chapter 13: Debtor arranges to repay debt.
Chapter 7
• Leonel C. Martinez, 6769 State Route 2830, Owensboro
• Christopher Allen Groves and Tanya Adel Groves, 687 Woodbridge St., Drakesboro
• William Duane Hudson, 9210 Stanley Birk City Road, Owensboro
• Kirk Allen Masterson and Jessica Lynn Masterson, 4109 Red Clover Drive, Owensboro
• Thomas D. Spriggs and Kelly P. Spriggs, 3396 London Pike, Philpot
• Shirley Y. Parker, 1402 Bosely Road, Owensboro
