The following Owensboro-area bankruptcies were filed in federal court from Nov. 22 through Nov. 28. Chapter 7: Court-appointed trustee sells assets, and the debtor is discharged of debts. Chapter 11: A company is protected from creditors while it restructures its business. Chapter 13: Debtor arranges to repay debt.
Chapter 7
• Joshua Brett Hobgood and Racheal Lane Hobgood, 3694 State Route 81, Central City
Chapter 13
• Chasity Jenon Hampton, 2628 West 9th St., Owensboro
• Delores Jane Johnson, 3518 Fenmore St., Owensboro
• Marty Lynn Anderson, 803 Walnut St., Owensboro
• Justin James Bruce and Nancy Elaine Bruce, 12050 Kentucky 70 Lot 66A, Bremen
