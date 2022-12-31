The following Owensboro-area bankruptcies were filed in federal court from Dec. 20 through Dec. 26. Chapter 7: Court-appointed trustee sells assets, and the debtor is discharged of debts. Chapter 11: A company is protected from creditors while it restructures its business. Chapter 13: Debtor arranges to repay debt.
Chapter 7
• Matthew Alan Thompson, 1009 Audubon Ave., Owensboro
• Mark Craig Niblett and Lisa Marie Niblett, 1225 Moreland Ave., Owensboro
• Joseph M. Hartz, 2552 Apollo Court, Apt. 8, Owensboro
• Erica R. Cameron, 3432 Wandering Lane, Apt. 3, Owensboro
Chapter 13
• Joyce K. Prewitt, 3535 Cannonade Loop South, Owensboro
• Karen A. Pearl, 4301 Gate Way, Apt. Q, Owensboro
• Victor Dale Hester, II, 5570 May Road, Calhoun
