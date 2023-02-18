The following Owensboro-area bankruptcies were filed in federal court from Feb. 7 through Feb. 13. Chapter 7: Court-appointed trustee sells assets, and the debtor is discharged of debts. Chapter 11: A company is protected from creditors while it restructures its business. Chapter 13: Debtor arranges to repay debt.
Chapter 7
• Gerrit David Chaplic and Jennifer Jean Chaplic, 170 Tiger Drive, Beechmont
• Robert C. Duncan and Shelinia M. Duncan, 2119 Bradford Court, Owensboro
• Teresa L. Shanklin, 447 Alexander Drive, Elizabethtown
• Mikel Jason Carver and Emily Dawn Carver, 1015 State Route 2533, Greenville
• David T. Kessinger and Samantha M. Kessinger, 151 Mattingly Lane, Fordsville
• David Duane Gunn, 3709 Riverside Road, Drakesboro
Chapter 13
• Collin Tinmun Nelsey and Marisa Mae Nelsey, 103 Ewing Road, Owensboro
• Ian Scott Smith and Breanna Elizabeth Smith, 2120 Skaggs Court, Owensboro
• Joseph Michael Crisp, 2006 East 22nd St., Owensboro
• Anthony O. Embry and Julie K. Embry, 1788 State Route 2181, Hawesville
