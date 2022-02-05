The following Owensboro-area bankruptcies were filed in federal court from Jan. 25 to Jan. 31. Chapter 7: Court-appointed trustee sells assets, and the debtor is discharged of debts. Chapter 11: A company is protected from creditors while it restructures its business. Chapter 13: Debtor arranges to repay debt.

Chapter 13

James T. Jones, Sr. and Sharon Baird Jones, 608 Carol Stream, Owensboro

Loretta Joyce English, 1627 E. 19th St., Owensboro

Benjamin O. Coleman, 1220 Venable Ave. Apt. B, Owensboro

Shannon R. and Rebecca J. Level, Calhoun

Lou Ann and Rickie C. Brownlee, Greenville

Chapter 7

William C. and Jeanine E. Burrus, 1600 E. 26th St., Owensboro

James Dale Hughes, 3117 Burlew Blvd. Apt. E, Owensboro

Stephen A. Schroader, 2146 Village Run, Owensboro

Peggy Lou King, 3837 Rudy Martin Dr., Owensboro

Wesley K. and Leslie J. Wilson, Calhoun

