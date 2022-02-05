The following Owensboro-area bankruptcies were filed in federal court from Jan. 25 to Jan. 31. Chapter 7: Court-appointed trustee sells assets, and the debtor is discharged of debts. Chapter 11: A company is protected from creditors while it restructures its business. Chapter 13: Debtor arranges to repay debt.
Chapter 13
James T. Jones, Sr. and Sharon Baird Jones, 608 Carol Stream, Owensboro
Loretta Joyce English, 1627 E. 19th St., Owensboro
Benjamin O. Coleman, 1220 Venable Ave. Apt. B, Owensboro
Shannon R. and Rebecca J. Level, Calhoun
Lou Ann and Rickie C. Brownlee, Greenville
Chapter 7
William C. and Jeanine E. Burrus, 1600 E. 26th St., Owensboro
James Dale Hughes, 3117 Burlew Blvd. Apt. E, Owensboro
Stephen A. Schroader, 2146 Village Run, Owensboro
Peggy Lou King, 3837 Rudy Martin Dr., Owensboro
Wesley K. and Leslie J. Wilson, Calhoun
