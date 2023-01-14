The following Owensboro-area bankruptcies were filed in federal court from Jan. 3 through Jan. 9. Chapter 7: Court-appointed trustee sells assets, and the debtor is discharged of debts. Chapter 11: A company is protected from creditors while it restructures its business. Chapter 13: Debtor arranges to repay debt.
Chapter 7
• John Carl Hast and Kennethia Ann Hast, 2210 South Landsdowne, Owensboro
• Christopher Ramirez Fernandez and Cynthia Ann Fernandez, 143 Gaston Road, Belton
• Lisa A. Lanham, 2920 Yale Place, Apt. 1708, Owensboro
Chapter 13
• Michael Dewayne King, 5614 State Route 405, Owensboro
• Curtis Eugene Varble, 9266 Kelly Cemetery Road, Maceo
